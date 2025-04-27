The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the first game of their series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. In the second game, though, Eugenio Suarez could not be denied. He hit three home runs off of Grant Holmes, joining Luis Gonzalez and Steve Finley as the only Diamondbacks players to ever hit at least three homers in multiple games. He added a fourth in the ninth inning to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

The team's decision to pick up Suarez's option this offseason is paying dividends. He is the first player since 2017 to have four home runs in a game and the 19th all-time, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.

Suarez teed off on Holmes throughout his start, hitting three of his four home runs over 400 feet. His solo shot in the sixth inning vaulted him into elite company, according to Major League Baseball writer Sarah Langs.

The 33-year-old made sure that Arizona fans got their money's worth, displaying historic power in the game.

The Diamondbacks enjoy every home run that Suarez can give them. The veteran, who now sits next to Gonzalez in the history books, is a power hitter on his team. He and Carroll lead Arizona's offense, which is one of the best in MLB.

Despite a great start to the season at the plate, the Braves are near the bottom of arguably the best division in the league. They are only a few games behind the National League West lead. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are battling for the top spot.

The Diamondbacks burst onto the scene in 2023, making it all the way to the World Series behind Carroll and Suarez. Fans expect more from the team now. However, they can still appreciate a stellar performance when they see one.

Suarez's home runs come as the team tries to snap a four-game losing streak, including three losses in extra innings. The stretch has hurt them in the standings. While every team in the league is vulnerable to lulls, the Arizona Diamondbacks want to end their slide at just three games. All-time performances from Suarez could fuel them on to much-needed wins in the future, even if they ultimately came up short in extra innings.