The Arizona Diamondbacks are off to a solid start to the year thanks to Corbin Carroll and pumpkin seeds. The former Rookie of the Year leads baseball with nine homers and continues to be a solid outfielder. While they just lost a series to the Tampa Bay Rays, Carroll has been spectacular to start the year. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke with MLB Network Radio about Carroll and his pumpkin seed secret.

“Every day, he walks into the dugout with a Ziploc bag of pumpkin seeds.” Want to be a star? Pumpkin seeds. 🎃@DBacks | #Dbacks

🔗 https://t.co/6YbqEWFvEp pic.twitter.com/0aPYOUMHXX — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I can't say enough good things about Corbin,” Lovullo said. “There was a level of maturing that we went through last year. We all remember the struggles early in the year, and he was doing everything with a purpose. It was to be in this position today to be a more complete hitter than he was last year or yesterday. That's his mindset.”

Lovullo then revealed the big secret. “Everyday he walks into the dugout with a bag of pumpkin seeds. It's a Ziploc plan of pumpkin seeds. That oughta tell you that he has a plan to stay hydrated and nourished at a different level. Sunflower seeds, chewing on gum, drinking Gatorade and water, that's not his plan. He has a very strict regimen, and he goes out there and does it every single day.”

The Diamondbacks should all get on the pumpkin seed train

Last year, Carroll ended April with a .193 batting average with just one home run and five RBIs. The Diamondbacks were 12-17, which ended up costing them a playoff spot in September. This year, Arizona is 14-11, and Carroll is hitting .321 with an incredible 1.065 OPS.

Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith have been the best Diamondbacks hitters outside of Carroll. Naylor has 17 RBIs, and Smith leads the National League with a .365 batting average. They came in to replace Christian Walker and Joc Pederson, respectively, this offseason, and will be important to Arizona's success. Meanwhile, Walker and Pederson have struggled with their new teams.

The Diamondbacks' pitching has not been great this season behind Brandon Pfaadt. The 26-year-old has four wins already with a 2.73 ERA and 149 ERA+. After that, the highest ERA+ in their starting rotation is Corbin Burnes at 101. This was their biggest problem last year and could cost them again this year.

Carroll is the catalyst to the entire Diamondbacks organization. When he took off in 2023, they became National League pennant darkhorses that turned into the World Series representative.

The Diamondbacks host the Braves on Friday.