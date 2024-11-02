The World Series has come to an end, marking the beginning of the MLB offseason. The Los Angeles Angels fired the first salvo of the Hot Stove season as they made a trade with the Atlanta Braves. On Friday, other teams made some important decisions regarding contract options. The Arizona Diamondbacks got in on the action, as they've made their call regarding Eugenio Suarez.

The Diamondbacks are expected to pick up Suraez's contract option for 2025, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. This means Suarez is under contract for next year at a $15 million rate. Arizona could have bought the veteran infielder out for $2 million but decided against the move.

Suarez joined the Diamondbacks after a trade from the Seattle Mariners last winter. The veteran infielder had an up-and-down season in the desert. In the end, he finished with 30 home runs and 101 RBI. The Diamondbacks made a push for the postseason after making the World Series in 2023. However, they came up short, losing out to the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the Wild Card race.

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez went off in the second half

On the surface, Eugenio Suarez had a rather impressive debut season with the Diamondbacks. He finished with a 3.8 fWAR in 158 games. And his 101 RBI gave him 100+ RBI in a season for the first time since 2019. Furthermore, 2024 marked his third 30+ home run season in the last four years.

However, as they often do, stats don't tell the whole story. At the MLB All-Star Break, this move would have been unfathomable for the Diamondbacks. Suarez entered the All-Star Break slashing .216/.302/.366 slash. Additionally, he struck out in nearly 30% of his plate appearances to that point. It was certainly a rough showing for the veteran in the first half.

This changed drastically after the All-Star Break, however. Suarez slashed .307/.341/.602 down the stretch in 2024. And 20 of his 30 home runs on the season came within the final 65 games of the campaign. He was among the league's best hitters in the second half of the regular season.

Given the way he ended the year, it makes sense for Arizona to exercise this option. However, they could explore their options on the trade market. Top prospect Jordan Lawler is knocking on the door of the major leagues despite missing most of 2024 with injury. Moving Suarez is the easiest way for the Diamondbacks to give Lawlar a full-time shot at MLB playing time.

Suarez certainly proved he still has something to give offensively in 2024. As a result, he has earned the $15 million salary he will make in 2025. It will certainly be interesting to see if he remains with the Diamondbacks. And it's worth seeing if he can find more consistency at the plate next year.