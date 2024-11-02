The World Series has come to an end, marking the beginning of the MLB offseason. The Los Angeles Angels fired the first salvo of the Hot Stove season as they made a trade with the Atlanta Braves. On Friday, other teams made some important decisions regarding contract options. The Arizona Diamondbacks got in on the action, as they've made their call regarding Eugenio Suarez.

The Diamondbacks are expected to pick up Suraez's contract option for 2025, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. This means Suarez is under contract for next year at a $15 million rate. Arizona could have bought the veteran infielder out for $2 million but decided against the move.

Suarez joined the Diamondbacks after a trade from the Seattle Mariners last winter. The veteran infielder had an up-and-down season in the desert. In the end, he finished with 30 home runs and 101 RBI. The Diamondbacks made a push for the postseason after making the World Series in 2023. However, they came up short, losing out to the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the Wild Card race.

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez went off in the second half

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) greets third base coach Tony Perezchica after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On the surface, Eugenio Suarez had a rather impressive debut season with the Diamondbacks. He finished with a 3.8 fWAR in 158 games. And his 101 RBI gave him 100+ RBI in a season for the first time since 2019. Furthermore, 2024 marked his third 30+ home run season in the last four years.

However, as they often do, stats don't tell the whole story. At the MLB All-Star Break, this move would have been unfathomable for the Diamondbacks. Suarez entered the All-Star Break slashing .216/.302/.366 slash. Additionally, he struck out in nearly 30% of his plate appearances to that point. It was certainly a rough showing for the veteran in the first half.

This changed drastically after the All-Star Break, however. Suarez slashed .307/.341/.602 down the stretch in 2024. And 20 of his 30 home runs on the season came within the final 65 games of the campaign. He was among the league's best hitters in the second half of the regular season.

Given the way he ended the year, it makes sense for Arizona to exercise this option. However, they could explore their options on the trade market. Top prospect Jordan Lawler is knocking on the door of the major leagues despite missing most of 2024 with injury. Moving Suarez is the easiest way for the Diamondbacks to give Lawlar a full-time shot at MLB playing time.

Suarez certainly proved he still has something to give offensively in 2024. As a result, he has earned the $15 million salary he will make in 2025. It will certainly be interesting to see if he remains with the Diamondbacks. And it's worth seeing if he can find more consistency at the plate next year.

More Diamondbacks News
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks to pitcher Jake Woodford (41) in the ninth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Why Diamondbacks didn’t get more from Mariners in 2 big tradesBenjamin Adducchio ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a leadoff single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
Corbin Carroll joins Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig in MLB historyZachary Draves ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll on track for feat not done since 1979Benjamin Adducchio ·
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera (11) and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) shake hands after defeating the Oakland Athletics at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks catcher José Herrera hit by broke bat vs. AthleticsBrayden Haena ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly
Rangers finalize Merrill Kelly trade with DiamondbacksKendall Capps ·
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) looks on against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 28, 2023, Arlington, Texas.
MLB rumors: Red Sox talking Diamondbacks star pitcher tradeZachary Howell ·