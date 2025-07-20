The Arizona Diamondbacks could very well be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, and Eugenio Suarez is the one player who has been in constant trade rumors. Those trade talks heated up during the Diamondbacks' game against the St. Louis Cardinals, as he hit two homers.

Suarez is having an excellent season, and he may make history if he ends up getting traded, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“No player in MLB history has been traded in-season after reaching 35 home runs. Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who just hit his 35th homer, could very well be the 1st,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Suarez has heard about the trade rumors, and if he is moved, the one team he wants to go to is the Detroit Tigers, which is where he started his career.

“To finish where everything started, it would be cool,” Suarez said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “It would mean a lot to me.”

The Tigers signed Suarez out of Venezuela for a $10,000 signing bonus during the 2008 international signing period. He played in the Venezuela Summer League, Triple-A Toledo, and then made his debut with the Tigers in 2014. He played in 85 games that season.

He was then traded to the Cincinnati Reds in December 2014. If Suarez can get back to the Tigers, he'll welcome the return with open arms.

“We never know,” Suarez said. “Baseball is baseball. I might be finishing where everything started. It doesn't sound crazy. We'll see.”

The Diamondbacks are 49-50 and fourth place in the NL West, and it doesn't look like they have much to make a run in the second half of the season. As for the Tigers, they are 59-40 and in first place in the AL Central, and Suarez will definitely be playing some meaningful baseball if he's traded there.

