The Arizona Diamondbacks recently made a big move, acquiring Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals for Jack Martinez and cash. Arenado waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen, and it was obvious the Diamondbacks were looking to make an upgrade to their team.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen recently spoke about why he made the trade for Arenado.

“I think he's a good fit for us as a team,” Hazen said. “We lost some of our player position group last year in the middle of the season when I traded them at the deadline, so even though I know a lot of the fixation this off-season has been on a pitching we still felt like adding back to the position player group. It was important for us.

"He really solidifies our defense on the infield." Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen breaks down why he made the trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado: pic.twitter.com/JEnsBAIZ4M — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

“We think he really solidifies our defense on the infield. It’s been a priority for us to improve our defense, which I believe is gonna have a direct impact on our pitching in a significant way, and I think it builds out sort of the depth around our team, allowing some of the younger guys to be versatile, play, have matchups selected for them, etc.

“We’ve always liked the way he's played the game, the impact he can have when he’s not playing inside the walls is important to us. I think he’s a good fit from that standpoint, too. I know how much winning means to him. It's important to him and it’s important to us.”

Arenado now joins a team finished 80-82 last season, and still have three All-Stars in Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Geraldo Perdomo. Arenado has 10 Gold Gloves, six Platinum Gloves, and has a career hitting line of .282/.338/.507 with 353 home runs and 1,184 RBIs.

With Arenado on the roster, there's a good chance that they find themselves in the playoffs.