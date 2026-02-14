The Arizona Diamondbacks have had an interesting offseason to this point. They've bolstered their infield with a trade for Nolan Arenado. And they've added pitching depth in the form of Josh Grosz and Jonathan Loaisiga. Now, they've brought back a former star in the form of Zac Gallen.

Gallen was a free agent throughout the offseason, failing to find a team. On Friday, that changed. The Diamondbacks have agreed to sign the veteran right-handed pitcher on a one-year contract, as first reported by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The deal is pending a physical.

Gallen had multi-year offers on the table, according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand. However, the veteran pitcher elected to remain with the Diamondbacks. As a result, he returns to the team he has pitched all but seven games of his MLB career with.

The Diamondbacks star had some stumbles in his career after arriving in Arizona back in 2019. Eventually, he became one of the league's best pitchers. In 2022, Gallen finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting. The year after, he finished as a finalist for the award, eventually finishing third. He also received votes for MVP.

Unfortunately, 2025 was a rough season for Gallen. He pitched 33 games, but went 13-15 with a 4.86 ERA. He finished with a 4.27 xERA and a .242 xBA. However, he didn't generate a ton of hard contact, which could point to a lack of luck on the diamond.

The Diamondbacks are looking to return to the postseason. A resurgent season from Gallen will certainly give them greater odds of achieving that goal. It will certainly be interesting to see how Gallen performs in his return to Arizona.