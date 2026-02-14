The Arizona Diamondbacks wasted little time defining their 2026 outlook. Just four days into Spring Training, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed his Opening Day starter—and it will not be Zac Gallen. Instead, Merrill Kelly will take the ball when Arizona opens the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26, setting an early tone for a pivotal National League West matchup.

Lovullo made the announcement Saturday at Salt River Fields, ending Gallen’s three-year run as the club’s Opening Day starter from 2023 through 2025. While Gallen remains central to the rotation, Kelly now moves to the front of the staff, signaling a subtle but meaningful shift in hierarchy.

MLB.com's Steve Gilbert shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the manager's media session in Scottsdale, relaying the statement from Lovullo.

“Torey Lovullo drops news during his presser today. Merrill Kelly will start Opening Day for the @dbacks”

The decision underscores trust, familiarity, and continuity. Kelly, 37, rejoined Arizona this offseason on a two-year, $40 million contract after a brief stint with Texas in 2025. Though he made just 10 starts for the Rangers, he owns a 3.74 career ERA with the Diamondbacks and was tracking toward a 3.32 mark before last summer’s trade. His postseason experience and steady presence have long made him a stabilizing force in the clubhouse.

Lovullo’s decision reflects trust in a proven veteran. Kelly’s experience in high-pressure division matchups makes him a natural choice against a Dodgers lineup expected to contend again.

For Arizona, the announcement also clarifies the rotation structure. Gallen, who re-signed on a one-year deal this winter, slots in behind Kelly to form a proven one-two punch capable of matching any frontline pairing in the division.

Naming an Opening Day starter in mid-February carries strategic value. Lovullo eliminates speculation early and reinforces a message of stability.

As the season approaches, the Diamondbacks are emphasizing continuity and resilience. Kelly’s return completes the circle, reaffirming the organization’s trust in experienced leadership during critical moments.