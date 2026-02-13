Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll experienced a broken hamate bone in his right hand, which is forcing him to miss the World Baseball Classic. As a result, Team USA has found his replacement in Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony.

Reports indicate that Anthony, who is 21 years old, is expected to replace Carroll on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic if he passes the spring training physical, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. The physical will take place on Saturday, February 14.

“Roman Anthony's ascent is about to reach its biggest stage yet. The Red Sox wunderkind will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, a league source said, as long as he passes his routine start-of-camp physical on Saturday as expected.”

Corbin Carroll was in line to serve as Team USA's starting right fielder before suffering the hand injury. So, despite only entering his second season in MLB, Roman Anthony is expected to play a prominent role in the World Baseball Classic. However, a physical is important, as Anthony's left oblique strain, which he suffered near the end of 2025, needs to be cleared before he can join Team USA.

The AL Rookie of the Year Finalist (finished third) is excited for his opportunity to play in the World Baseball Classic. He expressed how honored he is for the chance to represent the USA, per Healey. Anthony also admitted he feels sad for Carroll dealing with his hand injury.

“So if it all goes well, the goal for me is to play,” Anthony said. “It'd be an honor, for sure. It was something I'm super excited about, and when I got news of it, obviously super sad for [Carroll]. You don't want to see that ever. But it would be a great opportunity and a great learning lesson for me, to go be around a bunch of the best players in the game.”

Roman Anthony ended his first season in MLB with the Red Sox as one of the best rookies in the league. He ended the 2025 campaign with a .292 batting average and .396 OBP while recording 75 hits, eight home runs, and 32 RBIs through 257 at-bats.