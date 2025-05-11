The Arizona Diamondbacks have done well to remain competitive in the loaded National League West division early on this season, but their bullpen has taken some hits recently. The good news is that it appears help is on the way, as Kendall Graveman is on track to make his return to the mound this week with the Diamondbacks after not having pitched in an MLB game since 2023.

From 2021 to 2023 Graveman turned himself into one of the most effective relievers in the league, posting a 2.74 earned run average across those three campaigns while racking up 193 strikeouts over 187.1 innings pitched. Graveman was forced to undergo shoulder surgery in January of last year, though, which cost him the entire 2024 campaign. After hitting free agency over the offseason, he signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with Arizona, and he's now in line to make his debut with the team this week.

“Veteran reliever Kendall Graveman, who has not pitched in an MLB game since September, 2023, will travel with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is set to return this week against the San Francisco Giants,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared in a post on X.

Diamondbacks will be thrilled to add Kendall Graveman to bullpen mix

With Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk both hitting the injured list recently, the Diamondbacks are without two of their top late-inning options, which has made things difficult for manager Torey Lovullo when it comes to closing out games. While Graveman will certainly be rusty after an extended layoff, his experience late in games will give Lovullo another option to turn to in Martinez and Puk's absence.

Graveman isn't active just yet, but it seems like he could return as soon as Monday when the team opens a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants. First, though, they will have to finish up their ongoing series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Arizona will attempt to pick up the series victory when they take the mound for their clash on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.