The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot to prove in the 2025 MLB season. After winning the National League pennant in 2023, they missed the playoffs despite having a league-best offense. So they went out and improved their pitching this offseason with Corbin Burnes. But the Diamondbacks have dealt with spring training injuries to Jordan Montgomery, Corbin Carroll, and Kendall Graveman. Manager Torey Lovullo has the latest on those injuries.

“We'll continue to monitor him, see how he feels. Hopefully, we'll get him through a bullpen this weekend,” Lovullo said of Graveman. “Monty will pitch in a game on the 7th. And Corbin Carroll continues to be in the training room, feeling much better…I'll be honest, [Wednesday] was a target for him to play but we combined it with a bunch of other days to knock this totally out and we're very close to that.”

Montgomery had the worst season of his career in 2024, posting a 6.23 ERA and getting kicked back to the bullpen. Despite trade rumors and disparaging comments from the owner, he is back in Arizona. Lovullo expects to see him back on the hill Friday against the Angels.

Carroll was a rookie superstar for the pennant-winning Diamondbacks and is important to their offense moving forward. Even after a significant sophomore slump, highlighted by a 26-point OPS+ drop, he is the star in this lineup. Giving him time off in March hoping he gets off to a better start in 2025 is the right move.

Graveman is a relief pitcher who joined the Diamondbacks this offseason. Their bullpen was part of the issue last year and they lost Paul Sewald this winter. Bringing in Graveman, who was hurt all of last year, was a low-risk, high-reward move. But they must make sure he is healthy throughout the season.