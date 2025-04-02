The Arizona Diamondbacks have built one of the best offenses in all of MLB, and at the heart of their efforts is 31-year-old second baseman Ketel Marte, who is entering the 2025 season coming off one of the best campaigns of his career in 2024. Marte has been nothing but productive during his stint in the Valley, and it looks like the Diamondbacks are looking to reward him financially in the coming days.

According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, via Hector Gomez of Z101, Marte and the Diamondbacks are “working on a contract extension worth over $100 million”. It's not quite clear for how long this potential contract extension would be running, but with the second baseman under contract until at least the end of the 2027 season (with a club option for 2028), any extension will begin from when Marte is already 35 years of age.

Marte is one of the best second basemen in the league, and a premium is usually paid to keep the services of an elite middle infielder. The Diamondbacks are also going to be rewarding Marte's consistency, as he seems to be getting better with age. He is currently set to make an average of around $15 million over the next four seasons, and perhaps the best way to keep him motivated is to reward him with a contract that more aptly matches his level of production.

The 31-year-old second baseman is off to a solid start to the 2025 season. Through four games, Marte has six hits in 21 plate appearances while scoring four runs. He is yet to get on the board in the power department, but it is early days in the season, and he should be back to his power-hitting ways in no time.

Ketel Marte, a Diamondbacks fixture for a decade

Barring an unforeseen decision from the Diamondbacks to trade away one of their best hitters, Ketel Marte is going to be a fixture of the Arizona infield for a decade. And what a major win it was for the Diamondbacks to get one of the more consistent infielders in the entire league in a trade that cost them Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and Zac Curtis.

Marte has recorded 26.1 WAR (per Fangraphs) thus far for the Diamondbacks, and he's still in the middle of the prime years of his career. Arizona would want nothing more than to keep him satisfied as he continues to play a starring role for the team moving forward.