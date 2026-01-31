With the Arizona Diamondbacks preparing for the 2026 season, the team has been surrounded by rumors involving star second baseman Ketel Marte. While it seems like the Diamondbacks won't trade Marte anymore, the 32-year-old's plans outside of the majors have been revealed regarding the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

The MLB's official social media account announced that Marte will join Team Dominican Republic, representing the country in which he was born. Marte isn't the only player on Arizona that's playing for the Dominican Republic, as he will be joined by Geraldo Perdomo.

“Team Dominican Republic adds another D-backs slugger to their roster,” the MLB account wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Ketel Marte is IN for the [World Baseball Classic].”

Looking at Marte in the MLB, there was a heavy thought that he could be on another team next season, but those talks have died down, with Ken Rosenthal saying he won't be traded after reporting that Arizona has stopped being active in speculation.

Article Continues Below

“Ketel Marte will remain with the Diamondbacks, source tells [The Athletic]. He will not be traded,” Rosenthal wrote Jan. 9 on X.

“Barring a last-minute change, the Diamondbacks are expected to move on soon from their trade discussions involving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte,” Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote for The Athletic on Jan. 5. “General manager Mike Hazen signaled as much to MLB.com last week. Nothing has changed since then, and the team has always viewed a trade of Marte as a long shot.”

At any rate, Marte looks to get back to his productive ways with Arizona and then with the Dominican Republic in the WBC.