The Arizona Diamondbacks are shutting down one of the hottest topics of the MLB offseason. During an interview with MLB Network at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Mike Hazen made it clear that star infielder Ketel Marte isn’t going anywhere soon. The conversation — later shared by MLB insider Jon Morosi — quickly spread across baseball media.

Morosi followed up on X (formerly known as Twitter) after his MLB Now interview with the Diamondbacks’ GM, posting the following update from that conversation.

“A Ketel Marte trade is ‘mostly unlikely' this offseason, Mike Hazen said today in this interview for @MLBNetwork.”

A Ketel Marte trade is "mostly unlikely" this offseason, Mike Hazen said today in this interview for @MLBNetwork. https://t.co/peDpkZemsO — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Diamondbacks general manager’s phrasing was deliberate. Trade rumors had been building since the GM Meetings began, with rival executives suggesting Arizona could explore major roster moves to acquire controllable pitching. But Hazen’s statement made clear that the front office intends to keep the switch-hitter and continue building around him. Headed into his 10th year next season, Hazen emphasized stability over speculation.

The Arizona roster remains anchored by its veteran second baseman, who hit .283 with 28 home runs and 72 RBI in 2025. With five years of team control left on his contract, Marte represents one of MLB’s most affordable All-Star-caliber assets. That affordability, combined with his consistency, makes the team’s position logical — trading him would require an overwhelming, franchise-changing return.

Hazen’s comments also reset the tone of the D-backs’ offseason. While the club is expected to pursue additional pitching depth, the public message emphasizes stability and confidence in its core. By labeling a trade “mostly unlikely,” Hazen reassured fans while strengthening the team’s leverage with other front offices.

Marte, who helped guide the club to the 2023 World Series as the NLCS MVP before falling to the Texas Rangers in five games, has long been central to Arizona’s success. His name may surface in future rumors — it always does for players of his caliber — but the team’s stance is now clear. The D-backs are aiming to contend, not rebuild, and their general manager just said it out loud.