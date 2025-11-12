The thought of trading one of the best players in the sport is always going to be a difficult decision. During the 2025-26 offseason, Major League Baseball will see a lot of rumors about star players being traded. Ketel Marte is one of the latest names to surface.

The Arizona Diamondbacks general manager poured cold water on it; however, there are a lot of good reasons for the D-backs to trade him this offseason, rather than potentially waiting.

Here is what Ken Rosenthal said in his article about the situation.

“The Diamondbacks were sixth in the majors in runs last season despite Marte missing 36 games. Trading him, in the estimation of one team source, might be “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” But if ever the Diamondbacks were going to do it, the time is now. Marte in April will achieve 10 years of service, five consecutive with the same club, giving him the right to veto any trade.”

The Diamondbacks are looking for starting pitching. Arizona could demand pitching as a return package for Marte. Corbin Burnes is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, and Zac Gallen may leave in free agency. With Merrill Kelly already gone, the D-backs don't have very many experienced options remaining in the rotation.

“The Diamondbacks traded Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers at the deadline and expect to lose another veteran right-hander, Zac Gallen, to free agency. Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes and relievers Justin Martinez and AJ Puk, all recovering from Tommy John surgeries, should return at some point during the season, but their timelines and best performance levels are hardly assured.”

There is no doubt that Marte is one of the best second basemen in the league when playing at his best. Moving on from him would be a very tough decision.