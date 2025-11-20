The Arizona Diamondbacks are already rumored to be interested in potentially signing Lucas Giolito in free agency. Especially after Zac Gallen declined his qualifying offer to become a free agent. Now, it appears the rumor mill suggests the front office might be aiming to bring Gallen and former starting pitcher Merrill Kelly back to the roster.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” MLB Insider Robert Murray claims that the idea of both Gallen and Kelly returning to Arizona shouldn't be slept on. With both players available in free agency, it's a move the Diamondbacks might pull off to improve the starting rotation, but there should be plenty of competition from other teams in the league aiming to pursue the two pitchers as well.

“As far as Gallen goes, the Diamondbacks, they have not ruled out a reunion there,” said Murray. “And I also think Kelly has a very legitimate chance of going back to Arizona as well. But their markets are overall going to be pretty strong.”

Zac Gallen became a free agent this offseason after declining his qualifying offer. The 30-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a year in which he recorded a career low 4.83 ERA. However, he also ended the 2025 campaign with a 1.260 WHIP while striking out 175 batters through 192.0 innings pitched.

As for Merrill Kelly, he became a free agent after finishing the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks traded him away at the deadline in exchange for three pitching prospects. Kelly, who is 37 years old, ended the season with a 3.52 ERA and 1.114 WHIP while recording 167 strikeouts through 184.0 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks currently have a thin starting rotation. So, the moves made this offseason will depict what kind of group the club has moving forward. But rumors now have the franchise pegged to Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Lucas Giolito in free agency.