The trade talks are heating up in MLB. Free agency is open, and there are a bunch of teams looking to improve their rosters this winter. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team in need of starting pitching and are open to trading their star player to get what they need in return.

Ketel Marte is one of the best offensive players in baseball, and when healthy, is an MVP candidate. Marte has already proven to play multiple positions in his career. With the D-Backs, he has been their star second baseman. Replacing his production will not be easy; however, the D-Backs already have a potent offense. Their rotation is very thin and banged up. It's unclear when Corbin Burnes will return from Tommy John rehab, and if the Diamondbacks begin the season with their current rotation, they will be in a lot of trouble.

Trading Marte is a real possibility. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Tampa Bay Rays are all interested, according to Bob Nightengale.

“The Diamondbacks continue to have operators standing by ready to field your phone calls. They have told anyone and everyone they are willing to listen to offers for their All-Star second baseman, who signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal last spring with $46 million in deferred money. The D-backs want pitching, and lots of it, in return.”

These three organizations have one thing in common: depth at pitching.

The Red Sox added Sonny Gray recently to become their No. 2 starter. Behind Garrett Crochet, the Sox have two solid pitchers to go toe-to-toe with other rotations. The Sox do have depth in the rotation with Brayan Bello, Kyle Harrison, Kutter Crawford, Payton Tolle, Tanner Houck, and Patrick Sandoval. A couple of those names Boston wants to keep, but the D-Backs could consider some of those names paired with a top prospect for Marte.

Detroit has the best pitcher in baseball, Tarik Skubal. Behind him are Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, Jackson Jobe, Reese Olson, and Tyler Holton. They have the depth in the rotation as well.

The Rays aren't known for making big trades to acquire talent. It will be interesting to see what they have to offer. Their rotation will always be legit.