Over the last few seasons, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the hottest teams in the National League with a high-powering offense. They were the runner-ups in the World Series in 2023 but haven't made the postseason since.

In 2025, they fell short once again but made it very interesting in the end. The D-Backs found a way to climb the Wild Card standings and give the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants a run for their money. In the end, the Reds made the playoffs but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games.

The Diamondbacks were sellers at the trade deadline, and then played better baseball after that. A lot of that elite play is due to superstars Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, but the coaching staff did a great job as well. It's hard to improve after losing players like Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, and Shelby Miller, but they did it.

Carroll had an emotional response to missing the postseason.

Now, manager Torey Luvollo said he is sticking with the same staff for 2026.

Article Continues Below

“Torrey Lovullo tells @BurnsAndGambo that he will bring back the same coaching staff for next season. Said they brought in four new coaches this past season.”

The coaching staff is lengthy, but it is worth mentioning their names.

Torey Lovullo – 17 Manager

Jeff Banister – 82 Bench Coach

Joe Mather – 74 Hitting Coach

Travis Denker – 73 Assistant Hitting Coach

Damion Easley – 75 Assistant Hitting Coach

Brian Kaplan – 77 Pitching Coach

Owen Dew – 72 Assistant Pitching Coach

Dave McKay – 36 First Base Coach

Tim Bogar – 71 Third Base Coach

Wellington Cepeda – 76 Bullpen Coach

Shaun Larkin – 88 Fielding Coach

The Diamondbacks will be back and competitive in 2026. This offense will be deadly, which contains Marte and Carroll. If they can bring in some elite pitching, they could make it back to the playoffs.