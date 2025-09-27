For the second straight season, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be watching October from home. Arizona’s 7–4 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday, combined with the Cincinnati Reds’ win, officially sealed the Diamondbacks’ fate. Even if Arizona won its remaining games, the team would fall short via tiebreakers.

The Diamondbacks have now failed to make the playoffs in each season since reaching the World Series in 2023. In the aftermath of Friday’s devastating loss, a distraught Corbin Carroll discussed the team’s disheartening finish.

“I mean, it sucks. I don’t have too much to say. Just, we didn't do enough,” Carroll said, per Diamondbacks reporter Jack Sommers. “I think that playing meaningful baseball this deep into the year will be good for the younger players that got to experience it moving forward. But, I think when you take in the totality of the season and where we started, [it’s] just very, very disappointing to miss the playoffs.”

Corbin Carroll shines in disappointing season for Diamondbacks

The sting is sharper, in part, because expectations were high for the Diamondbacks, especially after a midseason rally that brought the club back into the playoff picture. Arizona was 10 games out of the third NL Wild Card berth on August 1. But the team went 29-18 to climb back into the race.

The Diamondbacks were one game behind the New York Mets before losing three straight matchups, leading to their elimination on Friday.

“I think there’s a lot to be proud of in this clubhouse, the way that we fought. You look back on the last couple months, there’s definitely some big positives,” Carroll added.

The two-time All-Star had a landmark season in 2025. Carroll became the first Diamondback to join the 30–30 club. He’s up to 31 home runs, 32 stolen bases and 107 runs scored in just 143 games. And Carroll leads the majors with 17 triples. He’s now led the National League in triples in each of his first three seasons.