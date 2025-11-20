With Zac Gallen declining his qualifying offer and becoming a free agent, it appears the Arizona Diamondbacks might be in the market for a new pitcher. From the sounds of it, the franchise could pursue Lucas Giolito in free agency, with Gallen's future with the organization up in the air.

Giolito, who played 26 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, is said to have several teams interested in signing him already, and the Diamondbacks are rumored to be one of them, according to MLB.com. Due to Gallen's decision to decline his qualifying offer, Arizona may have to pivot to address an already weak starting rotation.

“Giolito returned from significant elbow surgery and authored a bounce-back season in 2025, posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts with the Red Sox. The 31-year-old righty should have multiple suitors, with the D-Backs reportedly one of them. On Thursday, MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi said that Arizona has had ‘some conversation already this offseason' with Giolito.

“Morosi noted that the timing of these talks are particularly important, with Zac Gallen declining the qualifying offer and becoming a free agent on Tuesday. The D-Backs are notably thin in the rotation. Beyond Gallen, the team traded Merrill Kelly at the Deadline and expects to be without Corbin Burnes for a significant portion of the 2026 season, while Burnes works his way back from Tommy John surgery.”

After missing the 2024 season due to a torn UCL in his elbow, Lucas Giolito returned to the mound in Boston in 2025. He ended the campaign with a 3.41 ERA and .1290 WHIP while recording 121 strikeouts through 145.0 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen recorded a career-worst 4.83 ERA while also throwing a 1.260 WHIP and 175 strikeouts through 192.0 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks certainly have some decisions to make, as the organization aims to improve the pitching rotation to complement the rest of the roster. An ideal situation would be landing both Giolito and Gallen this offseason. However, the club will have some competition in pursuing both pitchers.