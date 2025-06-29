The Arizona Diamondbacks lost in extra innings to the Miami Marlins on Saturday. However, that was not Arizona manager Torey Lovullo's main takeaway from the game. The Diamondbacks' leader has supported his players all season, but today was serious. Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara hit James McCann in the second inning and Lourdes Gurriel was hit in the seventh.

Lovullo is over pitchers nearly injuring players in his lineup.

This is not the first time that the Diamondbacks have dealt with more aggressive pitchers recently. When a pitch hits a batter in the hands, it is scary for their teams. Those kinds of injuries can sideline players for an extended stretch. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is still out after a pitch hit him in the hands.

Lovullo's postgame press conference featured him talking out against Alcantara and Miami's other pitchers, telling them to not throw pitches inside if they can't control it. The manager is concerned for his players' safety and is done with pitchers putting them in harm's way.

According to Diamondbacks on SI, Lovullo harped on his point, motivated to send a message.

“If you can’t throw the ball inside, don’t throw it there.” Torey Lovullo is losing patience with recent barrage of hit-by-pitches. Both James McCann and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were hit in today’s game. pic.twitter.com/p5YX2yz5L0 — Diamondbacks On SI (@DbacksOnSI) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“It bothers me a lot,” Lovullo said. “If you can't throw the ball inside, don't throw it there. Go to a safe space. It's not that it's inside, it's neck-high and inside. That's where it gets really dangerous. That's where I start drawing the line. It's really starting to bother me.”

Despite Lovullo's attempts, pitchers have continued to hit Diamondbacks batters. However, none of the pitchers said anything about it being intentional. Thankfully for Arizona, both McCann and Gurriel Jr. finished the game.

Lovullo's concern is understandable. Baseball pitchers, especially ones at the major league level, rarely put batters in danger, even in a poor performance by Alcantara. However, it has been happening more and more in Arizona's game. The veteran manager did not call out any single pitcher, but he made sure to say that he is looking out for his players.

Injuries to McCann and Gurriel Jr. would be devastating for the Diamondbacks. The loss sent Arizona back down to .500, but they are still in the National League Wild Card race. However, the impending trade deadline presents the front office with a tough choice.

Lovullo and the team want to keep trying to contend. Their roster is talented, even with Corbin Burnes' debut season in Arizona cut short. Diamondbacks stars Corbin Carroll and Zac Gallen have started to find their groove at the season's halfway point.

The health of the team will go a long way in determining just how aggressive Arizona is in July. If pitchers continue to throw dangerous pitches, the Diamondbacks might not have a choice. Luckily for them, they have a manager who has their players' backs, but they will have to wait and see if his message was heard..