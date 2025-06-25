An ugly moment occurred during Tuesday evening's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox when a White Sox fan hurled an insult at Diamondbacks' star Ketel Marte, evoking his late mother in the process. Marte understandably became visibly emotional after the insult and the fan has since been banned, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

After the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke on his reaction to the incident and impassioned postgame remarks.

“I just wear my heart on my sleeve,” said Lovullo, per MLB insider Todd Walsh on X, formerly Twitter. “I say what I believe and what I really mean… I think the entire group felt the same way as I did. I'm OK with it. I have no problem saying, crying, believing in the things that are so important to me.”

Lovullo also clarified that he had spoke to Marte in the aftermath of the incident.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, of course I have,” said Lovullo when asked if they had spoken. “He's a remarkable young man. He's incredibly strong, and last night was not easy for him, but I sent him a text. We had a text exchange before I went to sleep last night. It seemed like he was in a better place. So we're waking up today and we're grateful for the support that the baseball world and community and the fans of Arizona have given us. The Chicago White Sox as well, they've been very supportive, and we're ready to move on. I think that's the best thing for everybody.”

The event was just the latest in an alarming trend of improper fan behavior that has passed through multiple sports over the last few years.

The Diamondbacks will look to complete a sweep of the White Sox during Game 3 of their series on Wednesday afternoon.