The Milwaukee Bucks opened their 2025–26 season spectacularly, defeating the Washington Wizards 133-120 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in just 27 minutes.

Antetokounmpo was highly efficient, making 16 of 26 shots from the field, going 4-of-7 from the free throw line, and 1-of-3 from three-point range. Of his 14 rebounds, 12 came on the offensive glass, helping Milwaukee sustain its lead throughout the contest. His plus-minus of +10 radiated influence from paint to perimeter.

This performance was Giannis’ 151st career game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, placing him third all-time behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, who each recorded 157 such games, per Real Sports. Not only that, but all three of these legendary players spent part of their careers in Milwaukee. Achieving this milestone in under 30 minutes makes the accomplishment even more remarkable.

Giannis enters the NBA season after a busy summer, representing Greece in EuroBasket. In seven games, he averaged 27.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 68% from the field and 65% from the free throw line.

Article Continues Below

How Giannis and the Bucks controlled the game

The Bucks jumped out to an early lead, connecting on five of their first six three-point attempts. New starters AJ Green and Myles Turner scored early, while the team’s shooting efficiency allowed Milwaukee to build a 19-point advantage by the end of the first quarter. Repelling a short mid-game rally from Washington, the Bucks maintained double-digit leads, thanks in large part to Giannis’ timely scoring bursts.

Supporting players contributed significantly as well. Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Kuzma poured in floor-shifting baskets to shore up the offense during Giannis’ rest.

In the fourth quarter, Giannis rejoined to instigate a 16-4 flurry that swelled Milwaukee’s lead to 20 points and codified the win.

The Milwaukee Bucks will now travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday before concluding the week against the Cleveland Cavaliers.