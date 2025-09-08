Torey Lovullo did not hold back on the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday evening.

Going into the matchup, the Diamondbacks secured the series win after getting 10-5 and 5-1 wins over the Red Sox this weekend. However, they were unable to complete the sweep as the visiting opponents fired back with a solid display on both sides of the ball to salvage the three-game set.

Lovullo reflected on the series-ending loss after the game, per reporter Alex Weiner. He expressed frustration, seeing the momentum his team had but saw it go to waste with their performance on Sunday.

“This was an extremely frustrating loss. To get to where we're going, you can't do the things I saw us do out there on the field today,” Lovullo said.

How Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks played against Red Sox

It was disappointing for Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks to end their series against the Red Sox with a loss.

The Diamondbacks held the momentum for most of the game, leading 3-1 after six innings. However, Boston took control as they outscored the hosts 6-1 in the final three frames to obtain the win in the series finale.

Arizona's offense cooled down the stretch as it showed in their batting, landing six hits after 34 at-bats. They were unable to make big plays at the plate, stunting their ability to keep Boston from taking the lead.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen faltered in the last three innings. They conceded eight hits after 34 at-bats, seeing multiple singles and double result in runs for the Red Sox. Ryne Nelson started on the mound as he lasted six innings, striking out three batters while allowing three hits and one run. Meanwhile, Taylor Rashi obtained the loss after giving up two hits and three runs.

Arizona fell to a 72-72 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants and 6.5 games behind the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks will look to bounce back in their next series, being on the road. They face the Giants as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 8 at 9;45 p.m. ET.