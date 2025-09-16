The Arizona Diamondbacks’ postseason push remains uncertain, but Zac Gallen just secured a place in franchise history. On Monday night, during Game 1 of a critical three-game series vs. the San Francisco Giants, the 30-year-old right-hander recorded his 1,000th career strikeout — becoming just the third pitcher in Diamondbacks history to reach that milestone. In a 2025 season filled with highs and lows, the moment offered a well-timed highlight.

Alongside Gallen in this exclusive club are two iconic names — Randy Johnson, a Hall of Famer and World Series champion, and Brandon Webb, the 2006 NL Cy Young winner. Gallen now stands in rare company, a testament to his consistency and endurance over seven seasons with the club.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the milestone and emphasize Gallen's growing legacy within the franchise.

“Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen becomes the third pitcher in franchise history to produce 1,000 strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb.”

Gallen was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft after a standout college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was later traded to the Miami Marlins before being dealt to the Diamondbacks, where he made his MLB debut in 2019. Since then, Gallen has built a quietly impressive career in Arizona. Despite a challenging 2025 season with a 4.84 ERA and an 11-14 record, he has remained a steady presence in the rotation. Through 173 career games, he owns a 64-50 record, a 3.56 ERA, and now has over 1,000 career strikeouts.

The milestone comes at a pivotal time. The Diamondbacks sit at 75–75, trailing the Giants by just 0.5 games and two games behind the New York Mets, who currently hold the final NL Wild Card spot. Gallen’s achievement delivers a timely spark as Arizona opens a critical three-game series against San Francisco — a team he’s faced 18 times with a 3.94 ERA and 114 strikeouts. As of the top of the fifth inning in Game 1, the two teams are tied 1-1, highlighting the intensity of this late-season playoff push.

While the season has tested the Diamondbacks’ resilience, Gallen’s 1,000 strikeouts stand as a testament to both his personal excellence and his steady presence within the franchise.