With their 79-77 record, the Arizona Diamondbacks are one game out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. If Arizona is going to actually sneak into the postseason, outfielder Corbin Carroll will likely have plenty to do with it.

On Sunday, the Diamondbacks came away with a 9-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It gave them a pivotal series victory. And in the rubber game, Carroll went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base.

The homer marked his 31st of the season while his stolen bag was the outfielder's 30th. Now, Carroll has become the first player in Diamondbacks franchise history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Article Continues Below

After Sunday's win, Carroll is now hitting .260 with 106 runs scored. He leads the Diamondbacks in both runs and stolen bases, ranking second in home runs and RBIs, although the only Diamondback with more homers is Eugenio Suarez, who is no longer on the team. Simply put, Carroll has been the Energizer Bunny for Arizona throughout the 2025 campaign.

Of course, there have been slumps. He hit just .221 with one home runs, six RBIs and three stolen bases in July. But Carroll turned things on in August, hitting .292 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and eight stolen bases. He entered Sunday's game hitting .262 with a home run, eight RBI and eight stolen bases in September.

The Diamondbacks will be battling with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and potential San Francisco Giants for the final Wild Card spot. Carroll won't win it alone. But if he continues his hot streak, Arizona's chances of actually clinching a playoff spot get much greater.