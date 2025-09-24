The Los Angeles Dodgers may be locked in a tight NL divisional race, but Clayton Kershaw received a moment that went beyond the standings. In what was likely his final appearance at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks honored the future Hall of Famer with a heartfelt retirement tribute.

Although Kershaw did not pitch Tuesday, his presence in the dugout didn’t go unnoticed. The Diamondbacks took a moment during the game to display a video board message congratulating the left-handed legend on his upcoming retirement. The tribute marked one of the first public acknowledgments from an opposing team since Kershaw officially announced his decision to retire earlier this month.

AZCentralSports’s José Romero shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the understated class of the Diamondbacks’ tribute.

“Diamondbacks show LA's Clayton Kershaw on the video board and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement.”

The moment brought added emotion to what’s already a pressure-filled stretch for the Dodgers. At 88-69, L.A. holds a slim 1.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres for the NL West title with just five games remaining. A playoff berth is secured, but avoiding the Wild Card round could come down to the final day.

Article Continues Below

For the Dodgers southpaw, this season has marked the final chapter in an all-time great career. The 37-year-old pitcher has spent all 18 seasons with the Dodgers, winning three Cy Young Awards, one MVP, and two World Series titles (2020 and 2024). With over 3,000 strikeouts and a lifetime 2.54 ERA, he stands among the greatest left-handers in MLB history.

This year, he posted a 10-2 record with a 3.55 ERA across 21 starts—solid production for a veteran on his way out.

Even in the heat of a division race, the Diamondbacks paused to acknowledge that legacy. It was a classy act that spoke volumes about Kershaw’s impact on the game, especially coming from a rival team in front of a packed crowd at Chase Field.

As the Dodgers chase another division title and back-to-back World Series championships, tributes like this one serve as a reminder of what Kershaw has meant to baseball—not just in Los Angeles, but across the entire league.