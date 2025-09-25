The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a gut punch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling in 11 innings on a night that stung their MLB postseason chances. Manager Tony Lovullo did not hide his emotions after the game. He admitted the Diamondbacks were reeling from the loss, one that carries heavy weight in the NL Wild Card race. The Dodgers capitalized late, leaving Arizona searching for a way to bounce back as September winds down.

Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo, on tonight’s loss to the Dodgers in 11. pic.twitter.com/69n5wiN742 — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lovullo’s words captured the pain felt inside the clubhouse. “We’re all hurt right now, I’m not gonna lie. And we should,” he said. His admission reflected the frustration of a team that knows every game matters at this stage. He added that the group is well aware of the standings and the stakes, but the challenge is learning to recover quickly and move forward. The quote resonated with fans who have seen the Diamondbacks battle all season only to fall short in critical moments.

The Diamondbacks hung tough through ten innings, but ultimately they could not answer the Dodgers’ decisive blows in the 11th. While Arizona’s pitching staff kept the game tight, the bats nevertheless failed to deliver when opportunities came. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, long used to postseason-caliber pressure, showed their edge by grinding out the win. In the end, the inability to finish in big moments remains the difference between the Diamondbacks chasing and controlling their fate.

Even in defeat, Tony Lovullo stressed the importance of resilience. “You got to regroup and find a way to flush this and be sure to play baseball and turn it around,” he explained. The message was clear: pain is part of the process, but urgency must follow. With the NL Wild Card race still wide open, the Diamondbacks cannot afford to let heartbreak linger. The road ahead is brutal, and the question now is whether Arizona can turn Lovullo’s words into action before their October hopes slip away.

Can the Diamondbacks summon one final push and keep their MLB postseason dreams alive?