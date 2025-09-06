Corbin Carroll pulled off a clutch highlight during the Arizona Diamondbacks' series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Going into the game, Arizona remains competitive in the playoff mix. Despite not having one of the best records in the league, they have performed decently to give opponents hard times in their matchups.

As for Carroll, he has been a strong hitter throughout the season. Which is why it was crucial for him to achieve his 30th home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the score close at 7-5, Carroll blasted the three-run homer to right field.

It was a big play for Carroll to get, which drew notice from MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

"Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, breaks the game open with his 30th HR of the season, with D-backs now up 10-5 over the Boston Red Sox heading into the 9th," Nightengale said.

How Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks played against Red Sox

Corbin Carroll's home run came at the right time, helping the Diamondbacks take down the Red Sox 10-5.

Arizona's offense was active over the course of the game. They landed 11 hits after 32 at-bats, including three home runs. Geraldo Perdomo, Ildemaro Vargas and Carroll were the players to get the homers in the first, third and eighth frames.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen kept the Red Sox offense busy throughout the game. They held them to eight hits after 33 at-bats despite allowing four runs in the eighth inning. Eduardo Rodriguez earned the win as he lasted six innings on the mound, striking out four batters while giving up four hits and one run.

Arizona improved to a 71-71 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the NL West Division standings. They are 1.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants and 5.5 games behind the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Red Sox. The contest will take place on Sept. 6 at 8:10 p.m. ET.