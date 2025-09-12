With so much drama with Ketel Marte, it's hard being the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, the Diamondbacks are set to take on the Minnesota Twins on the road in a three-game series.

Meanwhile, Marte is coming off a recent foot injury against the SF Giants on Wednesday. However, he is expected to be in the lineup, per John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks are taking precautions by assessing how Marte will feel before the game. This month has been a struggle for Marte as he is batting only .171. The Diamondbacks are currently standing at 73-74 and trying to secure a Wild Card spot, though they are likely not to get in.

Altogether, Marte is batting .281 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. All the while, rumors are that the Diamondbacks are considering trading Marte after the season.

Much of it stems from alleged “diva” antics on the part of Marte. He is demanding and doesn't have a good rapport with his teammates. This isn't Marte's first rodeo when it comes to battling injury.

In April, Marte was out with a left hamstring strain. On May 2nd, he was activated back on the roster.

Article Continues Below

It's been a treacherous season for Ketel Marte .

Marte was relegated to the role of DH in August for a stretch of games. This was due to experiencing discomfort in his forearm. Altogether, Marte has been allowed to take occasional days off throughout the course of the year.

In addition to the injuries, Marte had to endure a real personal trauma. In July, his home was burglarized during the All-Star break.

Nevertheless, he did have his share of moments. In mid-August, Marte came through in the 9th inning in a back and forth battle against the Texas Rangers. He hit a three-run home run in a comeback victory.