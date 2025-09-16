Zac Gallen achieved an impressive pitching feat during the series opener between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Gallen was approaching the career milestone of 1,000 strikeouts with the Diamondbacks. The best pitchers have the honor of reaching that special mark, showing how long they have been in the majors and how well they performed to get to that point.

All he needed was one more strikeout to achieve the feat, per reporter Alex Weiner. That would come against Rafael Devers, leaving the star infielder in frustration as he couldn't prevent the strikeout from taking place against him.

Zac Gallen recorded his 1,000th strikeout as a Diamondback in a six-inning quality start. Line: 6 IP, 1 ER, 2 H (both Casey Schmitt), 1 BB, 6 Kspic.twitter.com/XXR1Aty0pD — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks played against Giants

Zac Gallen had an excellent performance on the mound, helping the Diamondbacks beat the Giants 8-1 to begin the three-game set.

Gallen was active in the game for six innings, striking out six batters while conceding two hits and one run. San Francisco simply had no answer against him and the relievers, only landing two hits after 29 at-bats. Their lone score took place in the third inning with a home run from Casey Schmitt.

The game was close as they were even at one apiece after five innings. The Diamondbacks finally boomed with six runs in the sixth frame, taking all the momentum and never looking back. They landed seven hits after 33 at-bats as Geraldo Perdomo had himself a night by going 3-for-3 in his chances for a pair of RBIs. Ildemaro Vargas and James McCann also provided two RBIs each, getting their runs against the Giants' defense.

Arizona improved to a 76-75 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 6.5 games behind the San Diego Padres and nine games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Giants. The contest will take place on Sept. 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET.