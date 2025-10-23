To the rest of the NBA, be warned: Victor Wembanyama is here. The San Antonio Spurs walloped the Dallas Mavericks, 125-92, at American Airlines Center on Wednesday behind Wembanyama's monster performance.

The Mavericks had no answer for Wembanyama, who finished with a game-high 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting. He also had 15 rebounds and three blocks as he towered over hapless defenders.

According to the NBA, the 7-foot-4 center set a new Spurs record for most points in a season opener. He surpassed team icon George Gervin, who exploded for 39 points in their win over the Boston Celtics to begin the 1977-78 season.

With 40 points tonight, Victor Wembanyama now holds the franchise record for most points by a @spurs player in a regular-season opener, passing George Gervin.

▪️ Victor Wembanyama, 40 points (Oct. 22, 2025)

▪️ George… pic.twitter.com/pFoKLbsRHz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 23, 2025

Wembanyama outplayed Anthony Davis, widely regarded as one of the NBA's toughest defenders, further showing that he is ready to take over the league. Don't forget that he's only 21 years old.

The pride of France had plenty of support in the victory, with Stephon Castle tallying 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals and Devin Vassell adding 13 points, four assists, and two steals.

Dylan Harper had 15 points and four rebounds off the bench in his maiden outing for the Spurs.

San Antonio spoiled the debut of Cooper Flagg, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. He, however, struggled from the field, only making four out of 13 attempts.

Wembanyama's last campaign was cut short in February due to a shoulder injury. He was limited to 46 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11. rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks. He was named to his first All-Star Game.

If his performance against the Mavericks was any indication, the Spurs will be quite the challenge this season.