The Philadelphia Phillies received a boost Friday as they reinstated third baseman Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list ahead of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bohm, 29, had been out of action since September 8 with left shoulder inflammation caused by a cyst that required draining and treatment.

In his place, the club optioned infielder Rafael Lantigua back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia called up Lantigua earlier this week after Edmundo Sosa landed on the injured list, but he didn’t appear in a game before returning to the minors. The team also outrighted outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Lehigh Valley after he cleared waivers following his September 16 designation for assignment.

Bohm returns at a very crucial moment as the Phillies, already crowned National League East champions, look to close out the 2025 regular season strong. Philadelphia enters the weekend with a 91-62 record, positioning itself to secure the No. 2 seed in the NL playoff bracket. That spot would provide a first-round bye into the NL Division Series, giving the club extra time to rest and recover.

The third baseman has been productive when healthy, posting a .272/.319/.384 slash line with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, and 47 runs scored across 111 games and 464 plate appearances this season. However, his second half of the season has been hit hard by injuries. After the All-Star break, Bohm managed only 20 games due to a fractured rib and his recent shoulder issue, batting .231/.282/.333 over that stretch.

A closer look at his game log highlights the impact of the injury. Bohm carried an 11-game hitting streak through August 28, hitting .349 with an .893 OPS, one home run, and eight RBIs during that run. But from August 29 to September 7, he went just 3-for-31 (.097) with nine strikeouts over eight games, before the team placed him on the IL. He completed a full workout at Dodger Stadium on September 16, which cleared the way for his return this weekend.

The Phillies hope Bohm can stabilize their infield and lengthen the lineup with Trea Turner (hamstring) and Sosa (groin) still sidelined. His return comes after Philadelphia secured a division-clinching series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and now turns its attention to the Diamondbacks in the final road series of the season.

The Phillies have won eight of their last 10 games and will rely on Bohm to regain form quickly as the postseason approaches.