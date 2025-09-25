Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks trail by just one game in the race for the National League's final Wild Card spot. They're hoping to find a late spark and catapult themselves into October baseball.

It won't be an easy task, as the Diamondbacks (80-78) are chasing the New York Mets (81-77) and Cincinnati Reds (80-78). And in their path to the playoffs, Arizona will be facing two teams that have already clinched the playoffs in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, the Diamondbacks have a plan in place as they look to compete. In terms of starting pitchers, Arizona is set to throw a bullpen game on Thursday, with Jalen Beeks functioning as the opener. In their three game set against the Padres, Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt are expected to start in that order, via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

All three have struggled at times over the course of the season, but they seem to be hitting a high note to end their campaign. Gallen threw seven innings of three-run baseball in his most recent outing, striking out nine and allowing two walks. Rodriguez's last start saw him throw six innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five. And in Pffadt's Sept. 19 start against the San Francisco Giants, he threw a complete game shutout, allowing one hit and striking out seven.

The Diamondbacks have dealt with devastating injuries across their roster. They were sellers at the trade deadline. But if they go on one last hot streak, Arizona can sneak into the playoffs. They'll hope their pitching staff can lead the way.