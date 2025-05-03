Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes is set to miss his first start in nearly five years due to injury.

Burnes, an ironman in an era of baseball in which players, and especially pitchers, have trouble staying healthy consistently, has been a reliable starter for the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, and now the Diamondbacks over that time period.

However, shoulder inflammation will call an end to his streak.

“Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star starter Corbin Burnes is missing his first start Monday since 2020 with shoulder inflammation,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Burnes last missed a start back at the tail end of the 2020 season, when he went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The Diamondbacks, who signed Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract this past offseason, surely hope that Burnes' shoulder issue does not cause him to be placed on the IL.

So far this season, Burnes has made six starts, the first two of which he struggled in. Burnes had a 5.79 ERA after his first two games in Arizona but has since begun to recover. Over his last four starts, he has an ERA of 2.70 and has not lost a decision.

The version of Burnes seen over the past three weeks aligns closely with the one that the Diamondbacks targeted in free agency. Burnes, who has earned four consecutive All-Star Game appearances, has been highly effective for the last five years, during which he has a 2.88 ERA, 3.01 FIP, 1.020 WHIP, and 18.7 WAR.

His high-level consistency made him a prime target in free agency over the winter. While it seemed like the Orioles, to whom Burnes was traded in February 2024, might re-sign Burnes, he opted to sign with Arizona, where he and his family reside in the offseason.

After tonight's game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, the Diamondbacks finish up their weekend series in Philly tomorrow afternoon. They return home for a series vs. the New York Mets on Monday.