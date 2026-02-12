The Arizona Diamondbacks are aiming to get back to the postseason in 2026. The NL West Division is stacked with talent, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the D-backs have beaten them in the playoffs before and know that they have the talent to win it all. They were very close in 2023.

Superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll will miss some time after breaking a bone in his right hand. He will not play in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA and could miss Opening Day for Arizona.

On Thursday, the Diamondbacks brought back a former player who was traded to the D-backs for their World Series run, Paul Sewald. The right-handed reliever has played for many teams in the league, but had the most success with the Seattle Mariners. He played 2023 and 2024 in Arizona before signing with the Cleveland Guardians last offseason.

Now, Sewald is back in Arizona on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Bob Nightengale.

Sewald was not great last season. Between the Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander finished the season with a combined 4.58 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 19 innings. It was a small sample size compared to his past; however, he still managed to strikeout 20 hitters with two saves and four holds.

The University of San Diego product will pair alongside Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, and Kade Strowd as the top relievers in the bullpen. The Diamondbacks begin the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Southern California on NBC/Peacock on Thursday, March 26. The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will begin the season the day before on Netflix.