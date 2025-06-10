Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen is opening up about the possibility of being traded. Gallen is on a Diamondbacks team that has been reeling in recent weeks. The pitcher is one of several players rumored to be leaving soon.

Gallen says the team is trying to avoid talking about whatever rumors are swirling.

Gallen also says the outlook in the clubhouse has been positive, despite the fact the team has gone through several frustrating losing streaks this year.

“From the way I see it, guys like to play with each other. We've liked being in this clubhouse, like what we've built here from a culture standpoint,” he added. “So I think just, from a motivational standpoint, let's get into gear, let's see what we can do, carry this thing all the way through September, October, and then see what happens.”

The Diamondbacks are 32-34 this season.

Diamondbacks are needing a lot of strong innings from Zac Gallen

Gallen has struggled this season. The Arizona pitcher is just 4-8 this year, with a 5.15 ERA. He has allowed 46 earned runs through 14 game appearances.

“I'm having a hard time putting two, three, four starts together,” Gallen said. “I feel like I have a good one, and then, even going back to [Sunday]… really good inning, and then make one mistake… it goes from, it's looking like a quality start to four runs. Obviously super frustrating from that.”

The veteran pitcher though feels that he is on the up and up.

“I feel like I'm heading in the right direction now. I feel like things are starting to click a little bit more, being a little bit more consistent. Just maybe got to strand a few more runners,” Gallen added.

The Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle enters with a 33-32 record.