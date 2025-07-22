The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting tons of interest from other teams for their players, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Arizona is getting lots of trade calls regarding starting pitcher Zac Gallen, per an ESPN report. This is in despite of the fact he is having a rough season on the mound.

“The Diamondbacks are getting as many calls — if not more — about Zac Gallen as they are for Merrill Kelly even though the latter starting pitcher is having the better season,” Jesse Rogers wrote. “Teams interested in adding to their rotations still have more faith in the 29-year-old Gallen than the 36-year-old Kelly.”

The New York Yankees have sent scouts in recent days to watch Gallen, as well as third baseman Eugenio Suarez. New York is looking for pitching ahead of the league's trade deadline on July 31. There are a number of other teams who would also love more starting pitching, including the Chicago Cubs.

This season, Gallen has a 5.58 ERA, with seven victories. The Diamondbacks are 50-51 on the season.

Zac Gallen has pitched well before for the Diamondbacks

Gallen has established himself in the past as an excellent hurler. Last season, he collected 14 wins while also posting a solid 3.65 earned run average. He had 17 victories in the 2023 campaign, when Arizona made the World Series.

His pitching numbers aren't as strong this year, but Gallen has shown brilliance at times. He has heard the constant trade rumors, and addressed them.

“I would like to not be in that discussion,” Gallen told USA Today in early July. “I would like for us – and it starts with me – to put us in a position where the front office believes this is a team they can add to where we can finish this thing out and see what happens come October. Let’s see what happens.”

The Diamondbacks have shown they would also not like to put Gallen in the discussion. Arizona has been reluctant to make any trades, as the team has hoped it would still remain viable for a playoff berth before the end of July. It looks more unlikely that Arizona will have a chance this season to play in the postseason.

The Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros Tuesday night.