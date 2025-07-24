The Athletics are in last place in the American League West heading into the MLB trade deadline. That could lead them to shipping off some pieces before July 31 to improve their prospect pipeline. With their miserable pitching this year, they could use an infusion of youth on the mound. But Athletics DH and All-Star Brent Rooker said he will not be moved at the deadline in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.

Brent Rooker confirms he's NOT getting traded anywhere. "I signed the extension because I'm where I want to be." pic.twitter.com/gkFpRsOzjJ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Eric Kratz asked if Rooker had been given any assurances that he won't get traded. Rooker interrupted him, “Yeah, I'm not going anywhere, Kratzy. We're good. I'm staying.” Kratz asked if that makes him feel better. Rooker said, “Yeah, for sure. Like I said, I signed the extension because I'm where I want to be. I believe in what we're doing, I believe in the people that we have on our team, on our roster, on our coaching staff, in the building. I believe in everything we have going on, and I want to be a part of that.”

Rooker signed a five-year extension with the Athletics in January worth $60 million. The team needed to spend money, with the threat of being left out of the revenue-sharing program. Despite the lack of success this year and the impending sale at the deadline, Rooker is not going anywhere.

The Athletics could trade Luis Severino despite signing him in the offseason. He has been dreadful this year while playing in the minor league park in Sacramento. They signed him away from the New York Mets, where he had a bounce-back year. In a normal stadium where the ball is not flying out of the park, Severino could succeed.

The Athletics could bring back a haul for Mason Miller if they wanted to really shake things up. Pending free agents Jose Leclerc and Sean Newcombe should be on the way out as every contender looks for bullpen help.