The Athletics traded for veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets back in December. It was a move that gave the club an experienced player in the infield to help support the young stars on the roster. In a recent interview, McNeil explained what it's like to play for a team with a good and bad team culture ahead of spring training.

During a guest appearance on the “Locked on A's” podcast, the 33-year-old infielder was asked about his experience being part of championship teams, along with non-competitive teams, during his time with the Mets. McNeil described the differences between the two scenarios. When things are going well, it's fun; when they're not, it can be a completely different story.

“I feel like a team that wins is gonna have a good chemistry,” said Jeff McNeil. “I feel like winning is just a great culture, and that's sort of where you want to be. When you're winning every single day, it's fun to go to the ballpark. And when things start to spiral, it's tough… Some people say, you know, you have a bad culture just because you're not playing well. Last year, [the Mets], nothing wrong in the locker room… I feel like a lot of the guys got along extremely well… When you win, times are good. When you lose, times are bad.”

The Athletics finished last season with a 76-86 record, which had them finish fourth in the AL West. Despite the struggles in 2025, the upcoming 2026 campaign has some excitement building around it.

There are several exciting players on the roster, as the Athletics have seemingly done a great job developing some of their young talent. Guys like Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof, Jacob Lopez, Jacob Wilson, and Lawrence Butler are all individuals the team is using as building blocks for future success. It's time for them to take the next step. But will that success come in 2026? Only time will tell.