Congratulations continue to pour in for Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz after it was announced on Monday night that he won the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Kurtz won the award via a landslide, as he became the latest to win it unanimously.

“The 28th unanimous Rookie of the Year,” shared Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

She also noted that Kurtz is just the first Athletics player to win the award since Andrew Bailey in 2009.

Kurtz was truly an undeniably bright spot on an Athletics side that won just 76 games and missed the 2025 MLB playoffs. He hit .290/.383/.619. Kurtz also posted a 1.002 OPS and a 173 OPS+ in his first season in the big leagues. His power translated into 36 home runs to go with 86 RBIs and 63 walks across 117 games and 489 plate appearances. In addition, Kurtz, who was selected fourth overall at the 2024 MLB Draft by the A's, led his team with a 5.4 bWAR.

Meanwhile, here are some of the countless positive things fans have said so far about Kurtz's big award following the Athletics' announcement.

“Yesssirr!!!! Jersey is being bought NOW! 🔥@AthleticsKEEP Kurtz around for a long time!!” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Much wow. I was there when he hit that home run out of the park in Sacramento a few months back,” another one shared.

“Well deserved, electric rookie season. You guys got a good one!” shared a different social media user.

“Well-deserved and kudos to A’s for developing #1 and 2 players in ROY voting,” one commenter posted.

“Absolutely deserved, was a pleasure to watch him play this yearWith that said, sell the team,” a fan chimed in.

It is also worth mentioning that the player who finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year race was none other than Kurtz's teammate and shortstop Jacob Wilson, who slashed .311/.355/.444 and hit 13 home runs with 63 RBIs and a 121 OPS+ through 125 games and 523 plate appearances.

Kurtz, who made his big league debut on April 23, secured 30 first-place points in the voting for 210 points, while Wilson got 107 points. Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony finished third with 72 total points (h/t Martín Gallegos of the Athletics' official website).