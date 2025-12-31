The “Las Vegas” Athletics recently extended outfielder Tyler Soderstrom to a deal worth up to $86 million on Christmas Day. There aren't many better Christmas presents than that.

The Athletics decided to make the signing official at their new home in Las Vegas. The reason for extending Soderstrom now, as mentioned in the article, is that the team wanted to avoid arbitration.

“The idea of taking this group of young players and locking them up into a new ballpark has been something we’ve talked about for a long time,” Forst said. “We were able to get Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler signed last year, Tyler now, and there are ongoing conversations with others. So this is kind of the blueprint for how we want to do this and how we want to open the ballpark in ’28.”

The A's have a dynamic young roster. Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson are going to be the next two to sign big contracts. Kurtz moved Soderstrom to left field, which he is okay with playing.

“I’m the best athlete on the team. I don’t have a problem.”

The Athletics are going to be a scary team in 2026. This young core played very well last season and will gain a ton of experience this next season together. This core group of guys could be together for a long time, with all of them set to be under control for some time and at a reasonable price.

The A's recently acquired Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets to be a veteran piece to this lineup.