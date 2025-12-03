The Athletics spent the 2025 season playing their home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. For the next two seasons, the A's will remain in Sacramento while their new home ballpark on the Las Vegas strip is being built. On Tuesday evening, Vegas sports reporter Nick Walters shared Athletics owner John Fisher's update on the stadium's construction via X, formerly Twitter.

#Athletics owner John Fisher says the team’s Vegas ballpark remains on schedule to open in 2028. “I’d like to say we’re ahead of schedule because I actually think we are a little bit. I like to be conservative about where we are but we’re on time.” pic.twitter.com/v0QxntdaGO — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’d like to say we’re ahead of schedule because I actually think we are a little bit,” posted Walters. “I like to be conservative about where we are but we’re on time.”

The Athletics went 76-86 in their first season calling Sacramento home. The former Oakland-based franchise couldn't reach an agreement to play at the Oakland Coliseum, its longtime home, before moving to Las Vegas ahead of the 2028 season. Last season featured the emergence of multiple young contributors in the lineup, such as former first-round picks Nick Kurtz at first base and Jacob Wilson at shortstop. Can the A's continue to build up their roster into contending shape before they arrive in Vegas a couple of years from now?

Athletics look to become contenders ahead of Las Vegas move

In addition to Kurtz and Wilson, the Athletics' offense features a host of strong contributors. Veteran designated hitter Brent Rooker has emerged as one of the majors' best power hitters since joining the franchise in Oakland. The rest of the lineup is stacked with young contributors such as catcher Shea Langeliers and right fielder Lawrence Butler.

While the Athletics' offense continues to grow and improve, it's clear that the pitching staff could use some upgrades. Former closer Mason Miller was dealt at last year's trade deadline. The rotation could use another solid veteran starter, while the bullpen could also use reinforcements. Will the Athletics' first season in their brand-new Vegas home be filled with triumph? Or will they remain near the bottom of the AL West standings by the time 2028 rolls around?