The Athletics have reached an agreement with veteran reliever Nick Anderson on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to Major League spring training, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports. If Anderson earns a spot on the A’s 40-man roster, he would receive a $1 million salary.

The 35-year-old brings a wealth of professional experience, having pitched six seasons in the majors with the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Colorado Rockies. He fashioned his reputation as a high-leverage arm with the Rays in 2019–20, posting a 0.55 ERA with six saves over 16 1/3 innings in 2020, and making seven consecutive postseason appearances while allowing only one run, a postseason record at the time.

The Minnesota native was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft but opted to play three seasons in the independent Frontier League before signing with the Minnesota Twins in 2015. During his time in the minors, he achieved strong strikeout totals and low ERAs, including 88 strikeouts and a 3.30 ERA over 60 Triple-A innings in 2018.

In 2025, Anderson pitched for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies organizations. With Triple-A Memphis, he recorded a 6.20 ERA over 20 1/3 innings in 17 appearances before his release in May. He then joined Colorado’s Triple-A Albuquerque affiliate, posting a 5.11 ERA with four saves across 12 1/3 innings. Anderson was called up to the Rockies in late July and made 12 major league appearances, allowing 10 runs over 14 2/3 innings while striking out 10 and walking two, finishing with a 6.14 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Anderson’s career MLB numbers include a 3.43 ERA across 177 appearances, highlighted by mid-90s velocity and a career-high strikeout performance in 2019 when he struck out five batters in two innings against the Detroit Tigers. None of Athletics' projected relievers currently has more than two years of service time, making Anderson an experienced option for the bullpen.

The A’s appear to be looking for an experienced arm to compete for a middle relief role in Spring Training, with Anderson likely starting the 2026 season at Triple-A Las Vegas if he does not make the major league roster.