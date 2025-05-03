Gunnar Hoglund couldn’t have asked for a better setting—or a better result—for his big league debut. Pitching in front of a crowd filled with family and friends at loanDepot Park in Miami, the 25-year-old right-hander delivered a historic outing that made A’s fans sit up and take notice.

Hoglund tossed six strong innings in the Athletics’ 6-1 win over the Marlins on Friday, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out seven and walking none. In doing so, he became the first Oakland pitcher since 1943 to go at least six innings, allow one run or fewer, and not issue a walk in his Major League debut.

The former Ole Miss standout and 2021 first-round pick (19th overall by the Blue Jays) was acquired in the Matt Chapman trade back in 2022. After overcoming Tommy John surgery and a gradual climb through the minors, Hoglund has re-emerged in 2025 with improved velocity and command. His fastball averaged 93.6 mph Friday, up nearly two ticks from last season, and he mixed in changeups and sinkers to keep the Marlins off balance all night.

The A's may have found themselves an ace in Gunnar Hoglund

“I saw a guy who looked like he belonged,” said A’s skipper Mark Kotsay postgame. “He didn’t look nervous, he didn’t back down, and he filled up the strike zone.”

The Marlins’ lone damage came on a solo homer from Dane Myers to lead off the sixth, but Hoglund calmly retired the next three batters to finish his outing. His most clutch moment came in the fourth when he froze Max Mervis with a 1-2 changeup to strand runners on the corners.

Backed by a balanced A’s offense, Hoglund never trailed. JJ Bleday, a former Marlins first-rounder, provided fireworks with a solo homer and a double, scoring three runs on the night. Nick Kurtz added an RBI single and Jacob Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk as the A’s jumped on Miami starter Valente Bellozo early. Bellozo issued four walks and hit a batter in just 4 2/3 innings.

The A’s have now won eight of their last ten games and boast the best road record in the majors at 12-6. Hoglund’s addition to the rotation is timely, as Oakland has shuffled through several back-end starters in recent weeks. With his steady demeanor and retooled arsenal, he may quickly become a staple in the starting five.

After the game, Hoglund took a moment to soak in the cheers from the traveling green-and-gold faithful.

“To look up and see so many people here supporting me,” Hoglund said, “that was a moment I’ll never forget.” If Friday night was any indication, it may be the first of many.