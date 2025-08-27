The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a rebound season in 2025 after failing to make the playoffs for the seventh straight year. Even though all remnants of their infamous Super Bowl LI loss are gone (outside of owner Arthur Blank), the effects still seem present to a degree.

Two areas where the Falcons have primarily failed over the last seven years are the two most important in the league: head coach and quarterback. Raheem Morris will enter his second season as Atlanta’s coach, still needing to prove himself worthy of holding that title. Meanwhile, Morris and his staff believe they have finally found their answer to the quarterback problem in last year’s first-round pick, Michael Penix Jr.

Then again, they thought Kirk Cousins was going to be the answer last year.

Like last season, when the Falcons were expected to turn things around and compete for the NFC South, they’ll once again be considered contenders. There will be much more hesitancy than a year ago, even if the Falcons' Week 1 roster looks stronger. Upending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' four-year reign might not be easy, though.

The Falcons may not have to win their division to make the playoffs, but a postseason return feels like the floor for this team. If not, more changes could once again be coming in Atlanta.

Falcons finish nearly flawless in division

Last year, the Falcons finished 4-2 in the NFC South. They started out red hot, winning four straight over their division foes. But when they went to bitter rival New Orleans, the whole season fell apart, and they dropped their final two division games and six out of their last eight overall.

Obviously, if the Falcons want any shot at winning the division, they have to take care of business against those within it. The good news is the division is still fairly weak. They’ll open the season with a division opponent (Buccaneers) and close it with one (Saints).

The prediction here is they’ll finish 5-1 in division play, starting with a win in Week 1 at home.

Bijan Robinson wins rushing title

Year 2 for Bijan Robinson was yet another step toward showing how great he can really be as a premier running back in the NFL. Robinson’s rushing yardage jumped from 976 yards to 1,456 under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. His touchdowns also skyrocketed from four to 14. Year 3 could be the season where Robinson truly breaks out.

The thing with Robinson is how versatile he is — he’s just as dangerous as a receiver. He hauled in 61 receptions last year for 431 yards and a score. That versatility will only help first-year starter Michael Penix Jr., giving him another dynamic weapon to rely on.

As far as winning the rushing title, Robinson will definitely have his competitors, including last year’s leader, Saquon Barkley, who ran just over 2,000 yards. But the prediction here is Robinson will rush for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns, and clinch the rushing title.

Michael Penix Jr. proves he's the franchise QB for the Falcons

The Falcons are investing a lot in Michael Penix Jr. as their quarterback of the future. Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have already struck out on the Kirk Cousins deal, and they may not survive if Penix falters.

Penix earned some serious praise from coaches and evaluators with a strong training camp this summer. But relatively speaking, he’s still a rookie — even at 25 years old. Much of his experience comes from his extended stay in college, where he appeared in nearly 50 games over six seasons.

He may not have a Jayden Daniels-type year, but he’ll prove the Falcons made the right choice by drafting him No. 8 overall in last year’s draft.

Falcons make the playoffs as a Wild Card

The roster is shaping up to be one of the best any Falcons team has produced in years. But it may not quite be ready to win a division title. That’s not to say it couldn’t happen, especially in the NFC South. But the Buccaneers have a more veteran roster and coaching staff that have proven themselves time and time again.

This is still a young team on both sides of the ball. On defense specifically, they have a lot to prove in fixing one of their biggest flaws: the pass rush. The two rookie first-rounders, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., most likely won’t fix that overnight.

The other problem is the schedule. If the Falcons take care of business against their division foes, they’ll be okay. The issue is the rest of the slate. Including the Buccaneers, they face five playoff teams from last season — four of those matchups coming within the first five weeks of the season.

Winning the division isn’t a necessity this year, but making the playoffs is paramount. This Falcons team is at least good enough to do that.