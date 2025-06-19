The Atlanta Braves are struggling this season and are having trouble just staying in the National League wildcard race. Despite that, the Braves still have several players who should be playing in the 2025 All-Star Game. Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Spencer Schwellenbach all are having good seasons and should receive consideration for the 2025 All-Star team.

The Braves have had many representatives in the All-Star Game in the past, but that does not seem to be the case this season. So far, Ronald Acuna Jr. is the only representative among the fan voting. Even former All-Stars like Austin Riley are not on the list. But while he could have easily made this list, the other three have more of a case because of their play.

The Braves look to bounce back in the second half. In the meantime, they hope they can send more players to the All-Star Game. Olson, Ozuna, and Schwellenbach should all be playing in the Midsummer Classic.

Matt Olson brings the power for the Braves

Olson has been an All-Star before, and certainly should be an option this season. While his 2024 season was not his greatest, he remains a power threat. Yet, despite batting .251 with 15 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 42 runs, he is not on the voters' list for the All-Star Game. The voters have three first basemen ahead of him.

Olson continues to pound the baseball at an extraordinary rate, according to Baseball Savant. Remarkably, his batting run value and fielding run value are both over 90. Olson also has a 96 rating in expected slugging percentage and average exit velocity. Additionally, he has a 98 score on barrel percentage. His hard-hit rate is at 94, exemplifying why he is a monster at the plate and demonstrating his value to the Braves. Even his walk rating is 90, illustrating that he shows good patience at the plate.

While some hitters get recognition for just smashing the baseball, Olson still brings an elite glove to his resume. His fielding range is ranked 97, and he has done a good job of preventing runs with his glove work. Olson continues to put in the work and should be on the All-Star team.

Marcell Ozuna should be on the All-Star team

Ozuna is battling a hip injury, and that could be affecting his play. Ultimately, he is batting .254 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 32 runs. Ozuna still has the potential to clobber at least 25 home runs, possibly even 30. Overall, he remains a great player and could certainly secure a spot on the All-Star team.

Ozuna has been slightly inconsistent this season. Regardless, his metrics on Baseball Savant highlight many good attributes. Ozuna's batting run value is still 92, which is the upper echelon. Also, his expected weighted on-base average value is 90, which shows how good he is at getting on the basepaths. While those marks are good, other marks demonstrate his exceptional abilities. Ridiculous, his walk percentage value is 100. Ozuna is incredibly tough to get out.

Ozuna has delivered some memorable games this season for the Braves. First, he cracked a game-winning, walk-off two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9. Next, on May 5, he hit a walk-off single against the Cincinnati Reds. Finally, on June 13, Ozuna battered a go-ahead three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies that led to a 12-4 win. So while the Braves are struggling as a team, Ozuna has delivered for them on multiple occasions.

Spencer Schwellenbach keeps the rotation stable

Schwellenbach is making a case for All-Star Game consideration, as he is having a good season. So far, he is 5-4 with a 3.26 ERA through 15 starts. While Spencer Strider is struggling, Schwellenbach is having a good season and should receive an opportunity to play for the 2025 All-Star team.

Baseball Savant again showcases how good he is beyond the simple numbers. His fastball run value is at 98, demonstrating how tough it is to hit his best pitch. Additionally, his offspeed run value is at 89, indicating above-average metrics. Schwellenbach's chase percentage is at 95, which is elite. His walk percentage value is also 95, as he does not give away too many easy bags.

Schwellenbach has had some outstanding games this season to make his case. Notably, he hurled a two-hit, eight-inning shutout against the Miami Marlins on April 5. However, it was his performance on April 10 that showcased his composure in challenging circumstances, as a rain delay made things difficult. Schwellenbach would finish with six innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking two.

These examples are just some of what has made Schwellenbach great. In a season filled with turmoil in Atlanta, he has held his own in the Braves' rotation and continues to prove why he deserves to be an All-Star.