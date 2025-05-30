Article Continues Below

After a 9-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies to finish their series, the Atlanta Braves will now move on to the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, they dealt with some injuries over the week and had to make some roster moves as they continue their season, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

“Braves moved AJ Smith-Shawver to 60-day IL, an obvious indication of his elbow-injury severity. (No update yet.) They recalled Dylan Dodd and selected OF José Azócar to MLB roster. Stuart Fairchild went on 10-day IL for dislocated pinky, RH Michael Petersen optioned to Triple-A,” O'Brien wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Braves lost Smith-Shawver early in their doubleheader against the Phillies, and Braves manager Brian Snitker said that the starting pitcher would return to Atlanta for an MRI on his throwing arm. He told Snitker that he felt a “pop”on a pitch to Trea Turner and began feeling elbow tightness.

Smith-Shawver exited after 2 2/3 innings pitched in the 5-4 loss.

The Braves also made some other moves to shuffle their roster around as they've been dealing with injuries on and off during the season.

Braves shuffling roster due to injuries

The Braves will be without Smith-Shawver for some time, and it seemed like Spencer Strider was the one who initially saw his injury.

“WOW man. We are so lucky to have Spencer Strider. After AJSS got hit by a line drive he stayed in the game. Strider walked over to Kranny and told him he noticed something with AJSS arm, then they went out and pulled him. Strider talked with the coaches then went down to check on,” one user wrote.

It looks like the Braves will have to rely on their depth as the season continues, and luckily, Strider has returned from injury and getting back into the flow of things. Snitker sees the progress that Strider has made in his short return, and he knows patience will be key in trying to get him to the level he was at before his injury.

“It takes a while,” Snitker said via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “They’ve got to be patient. We’ve got to be patient. But today was better than the last one. Hopefully, the next one is a little better than this one. He gave us a chance to win.”

The Braves still have some time to catch fire, and hopefully, they can put the injuries behind them.