The Atlanta Braves are currently preparing for Opening Day. Chris Sale is set to start the Braves' first game of the season. However, will pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver begin the year in Atlanta's rotation? According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, it appears the right-handed hurler will indeed make the team.

“Sale will face the Rays tomorrow and make his OD start w/ an extra day of rest. Smith-Shawver, who had been slated to start today, will follow Sale tomorrow. Snit (Braves manager Brian Snitker) said he hasn't looked this far ahead. But Smith-Shawver would now be on regular rest to start the season's fifth game,” Bowman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith-Shawver is the Braves' No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB.com. He is the team's No. 2 overall pitching prospect.

Smith-Shawver throws four pitches — a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup — and is continuing to develop as a big league hurler. His fastball is probably his best pitch, but his off-speed stuff has potential. If he can consistently throw his other pitches for strikes, Smith-Shawver will have a realistic opportunity to make noise at the MLB level.

At 22 years old, he has pitched in a total of seven big league games. Smith-Shawver has surrendered 14 runs (12 earned) across 29.2 innings pitched, good for a 3.64 career ERA. However, he hasn't even qualified for a rookie campaign, something that seems likely to change in 2025.

Chris Sale will lead the Braves' starting pitching rotation. Spencer Strider will play a big role once he returns. However, AJ Smith-Shawver will help matters as well. Atlanta clearly believes in him as they are seemingly set to give him a tremendous opportunity.

For now, Smith-Shawver and the Braves' focus is on ending spring training on a positive note. The Braves' next game is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST against the Philadelphia Phillies.