The Atlanta Braves added experienced pitching depth Friday with a low-risk move designed to balance flexibility and upside as spring training approaches. The Braves announced the signing of veteran left-handed pitcher Martin Perez to a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to camp. The deal allows the club to evaluate Perez without using a 40-man roster spot while giving the veteran a chance to compete for a role.

Perez will be entering his 15th Major League season with a resume that includes an All-Star selection and a 2023 World Series title with the Texas Rangers. The 34-year-old spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox, where injuries limited his overall availability but not his effectiveness when he was on the mound.

In 11 appearances last season, Perez posted a 3.54 ERA over 56 innings, striking out 44 batters and recording a 1.11 WHIP. His year ended early due to a left shoulder strain, following an earlier absence related to a flexor tendon injury. When healthy, he continued to show the ability to generate weak contact and navigate lineups with experience rather than velocity.

In a report co-authored by MLB.com's Mark Bowman and Theo DeRosa, they outlined how Atlanta perceives the veteran southpaw's role entering camp.

“Martín Pérez will come to Spring Training looking to prove he is healthy and capable of filling a spot on the Braves’ pitching staff. The Braves signed Pérez to a Minor League deal on Friday.”

The signing adds another layer to Atlanta’s rotation competition. Perez will contend with Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, and Hurston Waldrep for depth roles, including consideration as a fifth starter or long relief option depending on health and performance.

For the Braves, the appeal lies in experience and optionality. Perez brings more than 1,600 career innings, familiarity with both leagues, and a track record of adapting to different roles. The structure of the deal allows Atlanta to evaluate his health and command without sacrificing roster flexibility.

Atlanta would be Perez's seventh organization if he is selected. If not, the club retains depth at the Triple-A level while maintaining flexibility as the regular season approaches.