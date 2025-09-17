The Chicago White Sox's chance at contention in 2025 is long gone. However, Will Venable has done a great job getting players like Shane Smith to buy in. His leadership has inspired the team to show some fight down the stretch of the regular season. However, the team suffered a scary moment against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday when Martin Perez had to exit.

The veteran starting pitcher joined Chicago in the offseason and has struggled in the 10 appearances he made this year. Despite that, he is working his way into Venable's long-term starting rotation. Young players like Smith and Davis Martin need an older presence to help keep them balanced, and Perez has offered just that. However, his season might have come to an end.

Perez left the game in the fourth inning. The most concerning part for White Sox fans is the fact that the potential injury was on a non-contact play. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, his exit from the pitcher's mound is reason for concern for all White Sox fans. For now, all they can do is hope that the injury is minor and will not keep him out of the rotation for very long.

:Tough moment there,” Merkin said. “Martin Perez threw the pitch on which Mateo swiped third, immediately held his hands up for time and then called for Will Venable and head athletic trainer James Kruk to come to the mound. Perez, as solid of a presence as you could find, leaves the game.”

Perez's abrupt exit left Chicago shell-shocked. The Orioles took advantage immediately thanks to a two-run home run from Dylan Beavers, Baltimore's top prospect. Regardless of how the game ends, Perez's status is what the White Sox will be concerned about until the team figures out the severity of the injury. If he has to sit out, it makes Venable's life much more difficult.